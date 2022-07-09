Man, juvenile critically injured in Friday Tuskegee shooting
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police say a man and a juvenile were critically injured in a shooting Friday evening.
According to Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan, police responded to the 200 block of Yancey Circle before 7:20 p.m. regarding two people that were shot. Officers found one juvenile male victim and an adult male victim.
Jordan said the victims were taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.
Jordan said the incident is under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Tuskegee Police Department 334-439-7709 extension 16 for the investigation division or 334-439-2536 extension 24 for the Secret Witness line.
