Man, juvenile critically injured in Friday Tuskegee shooting

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police say a man and a juvenile were critically injured in a shooting Friday evening.

According to Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan, police responded to the 200 block of Yancey Circle before 7:20 p.m. regarding two people that were shot. Officers found one juvenile male victim and an adult male victim.

Jordan said the victims were taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

Jordan said the incident is under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Tuskegee Police Department 334-439-7709 extension 16 for the investigation division or 334-439-2536 extension 24 for the Secret Witness line.

