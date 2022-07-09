Advertise
Man killed in overnight Lowndes County crash

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a man is dead after a crash in Lowndes County...
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a man is dead after a crash in Lowndes County Friday night.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a man is dead after a crash in Lowndes County Friday night.

According to ALEA, the wreck happened after 11:30 p.m. on Old Selma Road, one mile north of Burkville. A 2020 Ford F-150 entered a curve, left the roadway and overturned.

The driver of the vehicle, 48-year-old Tuscaloosa resident Joshua Brown, was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said Brown was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

No further information has been released as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

