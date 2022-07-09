Man killed, woman injured in overnight Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead and a woman is injured after a Friday night shooting.

Police and fire medics responded to the 4400 block of Troy Highway just after 11:30 p.m. regarding people being shot. There they found a man, 55-year-old Montgomery resident James Cobb with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a woman had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police have launched a homicide investigation. No arrests have been made and a motive remains unclear.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

