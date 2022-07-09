Victim identified in Friday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified a victim in a fatal shooting Friday afternoon.

According to police, 26-year-old Antonio Thomas, of Montgomery, was killed.

Police and fire medics responded to the 600 block of North Pass Road, located near Northern Boulevard, after 4 p.m. regarding people being shot. There, they found Thomas with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said a woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police have opened a homicide investigation. No arrests have been made and a motive remains unclear.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

