Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Delivery driver’s car not covered by insurance after it was stolen and involved in deadly police chase

Insurance won't cover driver whose car was stolen for crime
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Security video shows Austin Hall, the man accused of killing Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson, stealing a delivery driver’s car right before the June 29 chase and shootout.

The delivery driver, 19-year-old Miranda Davis, now doesn’t have a car, and her family is trying to help her find ways getting to and from work and school. They now only have one car to share between the three of them.

“We haven’t seen the car,” Miranda’s father Alan Rouse said. “They told us the car is in SBI custody. The car has significant damage, it was shot out, and their are bullet holes in the car.”

“I care for my mother and I’m disabled and my daughter also has several disabilities where she goes to many doctor visits,” Miranda’s mom Natalie Rouse said. “The stress of it all. It’s been almost too much to bear.”

We spoke to the family of the stolen car right after the shootout and they were waiting to hear back from the insurance company, but now insurance says they can’t cover the stolen car.

“They told us it was denied because she was using it for a commercial purpose,” Alan Rouse said. “They don’t cover that under your personal policy.”

Rouse said even though Miranda works for many different food delivery companies, no one had ever mentioned to them that they needed special insurance coverage.

“Make sure you have the correct coverage,” Alan Rouse said. “Because, I know there is tons of people who are in food and grocery delivery. I would hate for you to be stuck in the same situation we are fighting a huge insurance company.”

The family will be included as victims on the state’s case, but that could take months and they said they don’t qualify for other state assistance.

“There are several victim compensation funds,” Alan Rouse said. “But, most of those do not compensate you for stolen items. It’s more if you were injured.”

The family has started a go-fund-me to try and get Miranda a new car.

“We just want what the car was worth so we can go out and find a gently used car and provide it for our daughter,” Alan said. “We are doing our best to get a new replacement vehicle, so she can start Montevallo in the fall and continue working in the summer.”

Click here to donate to the family.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a man is dead and a woman is injured after a Friday night shooting.
Man killed, woman injured in overnight Montgomery shooting
Capt. Saba Coleman said police and fire medics responded to the 600 block of North Pass Road,...
Victim identified in Friday Montgomery shooting
A former longtime employee at Hyundai’s Alabama vehicle manufacturing plant has filed a...
Director at Alabama Hyundai plant claims discrimination, wrongful termination
A more than 100-square foot sign is now hanging on a building across from Protective Stadium...
More eyes on death row case during The World Games with new Birmingham sign
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a man is dead after a crash in Lowndes County...
Man killed in overnight Lowndes County crash

Latest News

Shooting generic
Victim identified in early morning murder in Henry County
Officials say multiple officers are at every World Games event
Officials say multiple officers are at every World Games event
Insurance won't cover driver whose car was stolen for crime
Insurance won't cover driver whose car was stolen for crime
Camron Trenton Rowe remains in the Lee County Jail.
Auburn man accused of sex crime against child under 12