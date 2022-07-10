Free eye care to be offered to Perry County children

PERRY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 100 children in Perry County will get free dilated eye exams and necessary eye care treatment at a rural eye clinic this week.

The clinic will be at Francis Marion High School on Thursday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. The clinic is the result of a partnership between Sight Savers America, pediatric ophthalmologists and optometrists from the UAB Department of Ophthalmology who volunteer their time, and Essilor Vision Foundation’s Changing Life through Lenses program.

This has been an annual event since 2004. However, it was put on hold for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to be able to provide this free service to children in Perry County again after a two-year wait,” said Jeff Haddox, President and CEO of Sight Savers America. “Since there are no optometrists or ophthalmologists practicing in Perry County, this eye clinic is the only local eye care for children in the area. Better vision makes a world of difference in the lives of children.”

Clinic organizers say the rural eye clinic is by appointment only for area children who have failed a local daycare or school-based vision screening.

Sight Savers America will return to Marion in August to deliver free eyeglasses to children who receive a prescription at the clinic. Organizers said for many of these children, this will be their first pair of glasses and will help better prepare them to succeed in school.

