Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Free eye care to be offered to Perry County children

More than 100 children in Perry County will get free dilated eye exams and necessary eye care...
More than 100 children in Perry County will get free dilated eye exams and necessary eye care treatment at a rural eye clinic this week. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 100 children in Perry County will get free dilated eye exams and necessary eye care treatment at a rural eye clinic this week.

The clinic will be at Francis Marion High School on Thursday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. The clinic is the result of a partnership between Sight Savers America, pediatric ophthalmologists and optometrists from the UAB Department of Ophthalmology who volunteer their time, and Essilor Vision Foundation’s Changing Life through Lenses program.

This has been an annual event since 2004. However, it was put on hold for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to be able to provide this free service to children in Perry County again after a two-year wait,” said Jeff Haddox, President and CEO of Sight Savers America. “Since there are no optometrists or ophthalmologists practicing in Perry County, this eye clinic is the only local eye care for children in the area. Better vision makes a world of difference in the lives of children.”

Clinic organizers say the rural eye clinic is by appointment only for area children who have failed a local daycare or school-based vision screening.

Sight Savers America will return to Marion in August to deliver free eyeglasses to children who receive a prescription at the clinic. Organizers said for many of these children, this will be their first pair of glasses and will help better prepare them to succeed in school.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former longtime employee at Hyundai’s Alabama vehicle manufacturing plant has filed a...
Director at Alabama Hyundai plant claims discrimination, wrongful termination
Montgomery police say a man is dead and a woman is injured after a Friday night shooting.
Man killed, woman injured in overnight Montgomery shooting
Capt. Saba Coleman said police and fire medics responded to the 600 block of North Pass Road,...
Victim identified in Friday Montgomery shooting
A more than 100-square foot sign is now hanging on a building across from Protective Stadium...
More eyes on death row case during The World Games with new Birmingham sign
A new bill focused on getting more teachers in the classroom is being met with mixed reactions.
Educators no longer need college degree to teach in Arizona public schools

Latest News

Woman, 76, killed in Saturday Tallapoosa County crash
Central Alabama Neighborhood Health Initiative kicks off with block party
Central Alabama Neighborhood Health Initiative kicks off with block party
Shooting generic
Victim identified in early morning murder in Henry County
We spoke to the family of the stolen car right after the shootout and they were waiting to hear...
Delivery driver’s car not covered by insurance after it was stolen and involved in deadly police chase