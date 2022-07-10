Advertise
Juvenile dies after accidental shooting in Montgomery

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a child is dead after an accidental shooting Sunday.

According to Montgomery Police Lt. Raymond Carson, police responded to a local hospital around 2:30 p.m. to report a person having been shot.

Carson said the boy, whose exact age was not released, suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead.

Police have since determined the incident happened in the 3300 block of Fountain Lane.

No other details about the incident have been released.

