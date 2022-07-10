Advertise
Officials say multiple officers are at every World Games event

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With different events for the World Games all across the Birmingham area, hundreds of police officers and deputies are working security.

You will probably notice security guards at entrances and check in, but officials said there are even more out there that you can’t see.

Sgt. Joni Money with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said there will be multiple officers at each event, some are in uniform so you can find them if you need them. But, others are in plain clothes. She said it’s just another added level of safety.

You might notice in larger events, they’ll have drone cameras flying, to have another view on the crowd. It’s part of their constant security monitoring, but Sgt. Money said they also have an alert system.

“You can sign up for alerts at TWG alert,” Money said. “We can keep you updated with any kind of information, any emergency information, anything we have that needs to get out there to the public quickly, you can reach that at TWG alert.”

To sign up for alerts, text TWGAlert to 888777.

