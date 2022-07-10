Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Scammers looking to capitalize off higher gas prices, AARP says

If you fall victim to a scam, you should notify your bank as soon as possible.
If you fall victim to a scam, you should notify your bank as soon as possible.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you get a text that seems too good to be true – it probably is.

You may have received a message claiming to be Shell. It will appear you are the winner of a $500 gift card. All you have to do is put in some information and pay shipping. The only problem? It’s a scam.

“One thing we know about scammers is that they pay close attention to the news,” said Jamie Harding with AARP Alabama. “The fact that gas prices have gone up so much this year is something that they look to take advantage of.”

A Shell spokesperson says the company released the following statement via its Fuel Rewards Network:

“Shell is not currently offering a $500 sweepstakes gas card entry. Please be aware of suspicious emails from non-Shell sources that may ask for payment or your personal information. Shell does not ask winners to pay for shipping of any prizes. Valid Shell offers will be emailed from a Shell or Fuel Rewards® domain. If you receive a suspicious email, please flag it as Spam. Do not click on any of the links and do not reply.”

It is not just texts and emails, you should also be cautious while at the gas pump.

Skimmers have been around for quite a few years now,” Harding added. “They will install those on gas pumps. They will skim the credit card information.”

AARP recommends you make sure the card reader you are using looks the same as those on other machines.

Skimmers are often loosely attached, so if it wobbles, that’s not a good sign.

Lastly, AARP shares that skimmers are typically placed on pumps that are the furthest away from the store.

If you fall victim to either of these scams or see any suspicious activity on your account, you should notify your bank as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former longtime employee at Hyundai’s Alabama vehicle manufacturing plant has filed a...
Director at Alabama Hyundai plant claims discrimination, wrongful termination
Montgomery police say a man is dead and a woman is injured after a Friday night shooting.
Man killed, woman injured in overnight Montgomery shooting
Capt. Saba Coleman said police and fire medics responded to the 600 block of North Pass Road,...
Victim identified in Friday Montgomery shooting
A more than 100-square foot sign is now hanging on a building across from Protective Stadium...
More eyes on death row case during The World Games with new Birmingham sign
A new bill focused on getting more teachers in the classroom is being met with mixed reactions.
Educators no longer need college degree to teach in Arizona public schools

Latest News

File image
Juvenile dies after accidental shooting in Montgomery
More than 100 children in Perry County will get free dilated eye exams and necessary eye care...
Free eye care services to be offered to Perry County children
Woman, 76, killed in Saturday Tallapoosa County crash
Central Alabama Neighborhood Health Initiative kicks off with block party
Central Alabama Neighborhood Health Initiative kicks off with block party