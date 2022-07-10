Advertise
Woman, 76, killed in Saturday Tallapoosa County crash

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Goodwater woman is dead after a weekend crash in Tallapoosa County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA officials said at approximately 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Jennifer A. Ray, 76, was driving a 2004 Buick Rendezvous when it left the roadway and struck several trees. Authorities said Ray was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Old Providence Road, about seven miles north of Alexander City, ALEA said.

No further details have been released as troopers continue their investigation.

