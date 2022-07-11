Advice, tips to protect your children while using technology

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s summertime, meaning more children are connected to some type of technology at home.

Experts say parents must monitor their child’s computer, laptop, tablet, or cell phone devices.

“It’s not a violation of privacy if it’s a necessity to keep them safe,” Montgomery County Deputy District Attorney Marianalyn Dennis Coleman said.

According to Coleman, kids are smart and know how to hide what they are doing online. Parents need to educate themselves about the latest trends. But, there there are certain apps you should check for.

“One that I like for parents to really look out for is that calculator app; its calculator with a little symbol. Besides, it looks like a regular calculator. But it’s a secret app that allows users to have their photos or videos, their files, and their browser history,” Coleman said.

Others that should concern parents are Snap Chat, TikTok, and Roblox.

“It has a function on there where they can talk to pretty much anyone,” Coleman added.

That’s why Privacy settings are so important. Make sure to use the parental controls for online games, apps, social media sites, and electronic devices.

Please remind your children never to share personal information like addresses and phone numbers with someone online. Also, Be alert to potential signs of abuse, including changes in children’s use of electronic devices, attempts to conceal online activity, withdrawn behavior, angry outbursts, anxiety, and depression.

The U.S. Justice Department gives these tips to help protect your children.

Discuss internet safety and develop an online safety plan with children before they engage in online activity. Establish clear guidelines, teach children to spot red flags, and encourage children to have open communication with you.

Supervise young children’s use of the internet , including periodically checking their profiles and posts. Keep electronic devices in open, common areas of the home and consider setting time limits for their use.

Review games, apps, and social media sites before they are downloaded or used by children. Pay particular attention to apps and sites that feature end-to-end encryption, direct messaging, video chats, file uploads, and user anonymity, which are frequently relied upon by online child predators.

Adjust privacy settings and use parental controls for online games, apps, social medial sites, and electronic devices.

Tell children to avoid sharing personal information, photos, and videos online in public forums or with people they do not know in real life. Explain to your children that images posted online will be permanently on the internet.

Teach children about body safety and boundaries, including the importance of saying 'no' to inappropriate requests both in the physical world and the virtual world.

Be alert to potential signs of abuse, including changes in children's use of electronic devices, attempts to conceal online activity, withdrawn behavior, angry outbursts, anxiety, and depression.

Encourage children to tell a parent, guardian, or other trusted adult if anyone asks them to engage in sexual activity or other inappropriate behavior.

Immediately report suspected online enticement or sexual exploitation of a child by calling 911, contacting the FBI at 1-800-843-5678 or by calling, contacting the FBI at tips.fbi.gov , or filing a report with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) ator report.cybertip.org

