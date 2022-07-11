Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Average US gasoline price falls 19 cents to $4.86 per gallon

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area,...
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.14 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.19 per gallon.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 19 cents over the past two weeks to $4.86 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall.

“Assuming oil prices do not shoot up from here, motorists may see prices drop another 10-20 cents as the oil price cuts continue making their way to street level,” Lundberg said in a statement.

The average price at the pump is down 24 cents over the past month, but it’s $1.66 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.14 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.19 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel dropped 13 cents since June 24 to $5.76 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former longtime employee at Hyundai’s Alabama vehicle manufacturing plant has filed a...
Director at Alabama Hyundai plant claims discrimination, wrongful termination
Montgomery police say a man is dead and a woman is injured after a Friday night shooting.
Man killed, woman injured in overnight Montgomery shooting
A new bill focused on getting more teachers in the classroom is being met with mixed reactions.
Educators no longer need college degree to teach in Arizona public schools
Capt. Saba Coleman said police and fire medics responded to the 600 block of North Pass Road,...
Victim identified in Friday Montgomery shooting
A more than 100-square foot sign is now hanging on a building across from Protective Stadium...
More eyes on death row case during The World Games with new Birmingham sign

Latest News

Officials say multiple officers are at every World Games event
Officials say multiple officers are at every World Games event
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in...
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tests positive for COVID-19
If you fall victim to a scam, you should notify your bank as soon as possible.
Scammers looking to capitalize off higher gas prices, AARP says
File image
Juvenile dies after accidental shooting in Montgomery