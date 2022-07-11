Advertise
Back-to-school tax-free weekend approaching

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are approaching the new school year, and if you are looking to save some cash on your back to school shopping, you can do that this weekend, July 15-17.

Starting on Friday, select items will be tax-free.

You can purchase school supplies, computers, books, textbooks, and clothes and with no state tax.

It’s only three days, so make sure you take advantage.

Tax-free weekend ends Sunday at midnight.

For a full list of items included in the sales tax holiday, click this link.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

