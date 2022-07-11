Construction worker dies after struck by vehicle on Mayvyn Pkwy in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - One construction worker is dead and another injured following a vehicle hitting them on Mayvyn Parkway in Opelika.

The incident happened in a construction zone near Southview Elementary School.

One victim, a 45-year-old male, was transported via helicopter, and the other 63-year-old male victim was transported via ambulance to Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus.

According to authorities, the 63-year-old victim, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

This case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. If you have any information on this incident, contact them at 334-705-5200.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.