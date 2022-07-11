Eufaula woman dies in house fire Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Eufaula woman died after a house fire on Saturday.

According to the Eufaula Police Department, Kenzie Cloke, 25, died following a fire at a home on Sanford Avenue.

Chief Steve Watkins said when firefighters arrived around 5 a.m., the back of the home was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters located Cloke inside the home, Watkins added. Cloke was taken to Medical Center Barbour and was later pronounced dead.

No additional details surrounding the investigation, including the cause of the fire, were released.

