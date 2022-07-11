Advertise
Eufaula woman dies in house fire Saturday

Eufaula police car
Eufaula police car(Source: Gray Television)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Eufaula woman died after a house fire on Saturday.

According to the Eufaula Police Department, Kenzie Cloke, 25, died following a fire at a home on Sanford Avenue.

Chief Steve Watkins said when firefighters arrived around 5 a.m., the back of the home was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters located Cloke inside the home, Watkins added. Cloke was taken to Medical Center Barbour and was later pronounced dead.

No additional details surrounding the investigation, including the cause of the fire, were released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

