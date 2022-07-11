Advertise
‘I should have been able to enjoy his life more’: Grandmother speaks out following death young grandson

4-year-old killed in Seminole Drive shooting
4-year-old killed in Seminole Drive shooting(Devonna Sheppard)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “I should have left before him. He should not have left before me. I should have been able to enjoy just a little bit more of his life. And it’s gone and I don’t have any answers.”

Heartache plagues Devona Sheppard following the death of four-year-old Jossiah Harden Burnett.

On July 3, Jossiah died in a shooting on Seminole Drive. However, because of the investigation, minimal details have been released. Sheppard told WAFF that’s frustrating for her and her family.

“It’s hard when you’ve got somebody that’s gone and nobody’s telling you nothing,” she said. “No answers, just that ‘we’re working on it’ or ‘we’ll get back with you when we get some information. We’ll tell you. We don’t want to tell you now and then if it doesn’t pan out, we don’t want you to get your hopes up.’ It just... It makes you angry.”

Sheppard tells me she understands these investigations take time, but she doesn’t want the police to lose sight of the case.

“I don’t want to let this die. I don’t want this to get thrown under the rug or under some stack of papers or in some files to say ‘oh well excuse me let me pull this file,’” she continued. “No, I need that file in your face. And I’m not going to give up until that file is in your face with answers that I can use to give me the closure that me and my family need.”

Huntsville police say no arrests have been made in connection to Jossiah’s death. As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.

If you would like to donate to Jossiah’s family, you can click this link for their GoFundMe campaign.

