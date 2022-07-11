Man charged after 4 injured in Tallapoosa County shooting

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing multiple charges after a shooting in Tallapoosa County over the weekend.

According to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Markellis Keshawn Crayton, 25, of Dadeville, is charged with four counts of assault first-degree.

Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said the charges are related to a shooting on Saturday around 8:45 p.m. on Manoy Drive in Jackson Gap. Four people, including a 15-year-old, were injured by gunfire. The teen remains in critical condition at UAB Childre’s Hospital in Birmingham.

The victims were attending a community event called GAP DAY when the shooting occurred.

Crayton was placed in the Tallapoosa County Jail, awaiting a bond hearing.

No other details, including a motive for the shooting, have been released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.