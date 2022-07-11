Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

New initiative aimed at tackling Montgomery panhandling concerns

The Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) and Montgomery leaders are partnering for a new...
The Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) and Montgomery leaders are partnering for a new initiative aimed at tackling panhandling.(ky3)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) and Montgomery leaders are partnering on a new initiative to tackle panhandling.

According to leaders, Give Smart Montgomery will provide a “simple, safe, and effective” way for the community to address concerns about panhandling.

CACF said the initiative would grant monies to local nonprofits that provide meaningful assistance to individuals struggling with homelessness, mental health challenges, or substance abuse.

“The rise in homelessness we have seen in the wake of the pandemic has been staggering,” Commissioner Ronda Walker said during Monday’s announcement.

Walker said the program would help those who are struggling and protect community members as well. She mentioned two instances where residents were affected by those asking for money.

“We are not asking you to not give, we are asking you to give smart,” Walker added.

Leaders added that the initiative intends to address the underlying causes of panhandling.

Grant applications will open on August 1. Leaders added that this would be a rolling application process with no set end date. Nonprofit organizations providing programs or projects that address the categories of homelessness, mental health, or substance abuse regarding panhandlers are encouraged to apply.

The maximum current award is $2,500, CACF added.

If you wish to give, go to this website or text GIVEMGM to 44321.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Juvenile dies after accidental shooting in Montgomery
A new bill focused on getting more teachers in the classroom is being met with mixed reactions.
Educators no longer need college degree to teach in Arizona public schools
We spoke to the family of the stolen car right after the shootout and they were waiting to hear...
Delivery driver’s car not covered by insurance after it was stolen and involved in deadly police chase
A former longtime employee at Hyundai’s Alabama vehicle manufacturing plant has filed a...
Director at Alabama Hyundai plant claims discrimination, wrongful termination
4-year-old killed in Seminole Drive shooting
‘I should have been able to enjoy his life more’: Grandmother speaks out following death young grandson

Latest News

Back-to-school tax-free weekend approaching
It’s summertime, meaning more children are connected to some type of technology at home.
Advice, tips to protect your children while using technology
Skeletal remains found in burned car at Birmingham cemetery
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals