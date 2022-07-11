Greenville police: Officer’s wife run over during argument, dies

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The wife of a Greenville police officer has died after an incident over the weekend.

According to Chief Justin Lovvorn, the woman who was not identified, died after being hit by a vehicle.

Lovvorn said the incident happened at a gathering outside the county limits. Two women, including the victim, got into an argument. The argument escalated, and the victim was run over by a vehicle.

Details are limited, but a suspect has been taken into custody and charges are pending, Lovvorn added.

