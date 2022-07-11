Police seeking 2 accused of wallet snatching at Opelika Kroger

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for two suspects accused of snatching a person’s wallet at a grocery store.

According to police, the incident happened at Kroger in Tiger Town on the 4th of July. Authorities said the duo entered the store around 11:30 a.m. and removed the wallet from a purse while the victim was distracted.

The suspects later attempted to make purchases at nearby Best Buy and an unnamed Auburn business, using the victim’s stolen debit card, police said.

The first suspect has long reddish hair and is seen wearing a black t-shirt, jean shorts and black sneakers. The second suspect is seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, black leggings and tennis shoes.

Police said the duo removed the wallet from a purse while the victim was distracted. (Source: Opelika Police Department)

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5220 or the agency’s secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.