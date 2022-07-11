Prichard water system agrees to hefty ADEM fine

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The water and sewer system here has agreed to pay as much as almost $235,000 to resolve allegations leveled by state regulators related to problems at sewage treatment plants and failures to report spills.

The so-called consent decree with the Alabama Department Environmental Management includes a provision for reducing most of the penalty if the Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board completes a project that board attorney Jay Ross estimated at $750,000.

The report cites a number of violations from multiple inspections, ranging from 171 sewage overflows dating to early 2020 to incomplete record-keeping, untimely reporting of spills and non-working equipment at two wastewater treatment plants.

“It speaks for itself,” Ross told FOX10 News on Monday.

The enforcement action by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is the latest blow to troubled system, which has struggled with financial woes, lawsuits alleging excessive billing and a criminal investigation that resulted in the arrest of its former operations manager.

The consent decree will take effect after a 30-day public comment period.

Under terms of the agreement, the utility can cut the $234,675 penalty to $78,225 if it completes a supplemental engineering project. Spending $750,000 will be a major hit on a system that is so cash-strapped that its board chairman recently expressed doubt it could afford a small donation to the city of Prichard’s Juneteenth celebration.

“They’ll have to come up with this money, however they come up with it to do it,” Ross said.

The engineering project includes repairing privately owned sewer lines at customer’s homes, pipes “that are breaking or failing in certain cases,” Ross said.

He added; “So the board will be prepared to spend that money and do what it has to do to help everybody when the time comes.”

The utility agrees to submit a plan within 45 days and provide the department with semi-annual progress reports.

Ross said most of the money the utility intends to spend will be “turned back to the community for the betterment of the community,” instead of fines.

In the consent document, ADEM concludes the Prichard water system “could have easily avoided some of the violations” cited in the report.

The department enhanced the penalty as a result, the document states.

“The Department is unaware of any efforts by the Permittee to minimize or mitigate the effects of the violations upon the environment,” it states.

The document cites multiple inspections at two sewage treatment plants, the Carlos Morris Wastewater Treatment Plant at 54 Grover Ave. and the Stanley Brooks Wastewater Treatment Plant in Eight Mile.

ADEM inspected the Morris plant on June 16, 2020, and noted incomplete records and equipment that was not working. Some of the equipment appeared to be overgrown with algae and a machine used to remove sand, salt and grit from the water was not operating, according to the report. The inspector also noted that a tool used to separate biological agents form treated water was not running.

A Nov. 5, 2020, report documented non-working equipment and a failure to make timely reports of sewage overflows to the Mobile County Health Department.

At the Brooks plant at the end of Aldock Road, a July 2019 inspection highlighted a non-working grit pump and other equipment. Drying beds used to dry out sludge were full and overgrown with vegetation and the facility appeared to be behind schedule in having dried algae removed.

An Aug. 12, 2020, inspection detailed incomplete records of water sampling and an inability by the utility to provide maintenance records and facility operator log books. Other equipment was clogged with algae, and the plant could not provide other records.

A Nov. 5, 2020, inspection noted that operation and maintenance schedules had not been maintained. The inspector also documented non-permitted sewage discharges, according to the report.

ADEM sent a warning letter on Dec. 1, 2020. The utility responded on Dec. 30, 2020, indicating that issues noted in July 25, 2019 and Aug. 12, 2020 reports had been addressed.

Ross said when Michael McClantoc took over for former operations manager Nia Bradley – who faces criminal theft by deception chares – he took steps to turn things around. The board will meet Monday at 4:30 p.m. to consider a replacement for McClantoc, who recently stepped down due to a health issue.

“The deficiencies that you mentioned to me were noted, have not particularly been disputed by the board,” Ross said. “They occurred during the administration of the prior executive director before Mr. McClantoc. And there’s not been a whole lot of pushback on those. Wey’ve essentially admitted to them and agree to the terms.”

Asked whether the root cause of the problems documented in the ADEM consent decree are the result of lack of resources or bad management, Ross said, “I think it’s probably a little bit of both.”

