Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Public hearing set for medical cannabis regulations in Alabama

By Erin Davis
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state is another step closer to having medical cannabis available for patients. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission released a draft of regulations for the medical cannabis industry. And the next step is a public hearing for feedback that will be held Thursday, but not all the topics can be changed by the commission.

The commission is finally in the weeds of building the new state agency.

“Licenses for cultivation, processing, integrated license for the whole deal, transportation, dispensaries,” said John McMillan, the director of the commission.

These topics and more are all outlined in 10 documents, published on the commission’s website where they’re also accepting feedback.

“It’s lengthy,” said McMillan. “It’s really complex.”

And people like Melissa Mullins, a medical cannabis lobbyist, have already started to dig into these documents.

“I skimmed over them,” she said. “But I’ve also made some notes of what to highlight.”

Mullins and her organization, Alabamians 4 Medical Cannabis Freedom & Disability Rights, have six changes they’d like to see to the cannabis law,

  • A more realistic plan for Small businesses/Farmers
  • Nurses should be allowed to access the medical cannabis registry
  • No dosage caps
  • Reinstate the option that allows physicians to petition the Commission
  • Reinstate the reciprocity clause
  • Decriminalization & Expungement

However, not all of them can be addressed by the commission. Such as dosage caps, which are a legislative issue.

“Seventy-five milligrams for a cancer patient is nothing,” said Mullins. “So now my cancer patient can’t go to her can’t go to their treatments.”

Mullins says the commission should expand to include patients, for a more accurate representation as they continue to grow.

“They’re advocating for the industry,” she said. “They’re not advocating for the patient, the actual patient that is suffering and dying every single day.”

She says her feedback is constructive. She and McMillian recognize how crucial the continued movement is for patients across the state.

“The next step is going to be finalizing the rules and regulations,” said McMillan. “And then getting those applications in and processed and awarding the licenses.”

McMillian also says the hearing is not a time for debate on cannabis, only the regulations so they can stay on track to have prescriptions written by next fall.

The hearing will be this at 1 p.m. in room 200 of the statehouse.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Juvenile dies after accidental shooting in Montgomery
A new bill focused on getting more teachers in the classroom is being met with mixed reactions.
Educators no longer need college degree to teach in Arizona public schools
We spoke to the family of the stolen car right after the shootout and they were waiting to hear...
Delivery driver’s car not covered by insurance after it was stolen and involved in deadly police chase
A former longtime employee at Hyundai’s Alabama vehicle manufacturing plant has filed a...
Director at Alabama Hyundai plant claims discrimination, wrongful termination
4-year-old killed in Seminole Drive shooting
‘I should have been able to enjoy his life more’: Grandmother speaks out following death young grandson

Latest News

Public hearing set for medical cannabis regulations
Public hearing set for medical cannabis regulations
COVID cases, percent of positive tests increase in Alabama
COVID cases, percent of positive tests increase in Alabama
City, County announce 'Give Smart Montgomery' initiative
City, County announce 'Give Smart Montgomery' initiative
Jan. 6 committee set to resume hearings tomorrow
Jan. 6 committee set to resume hearings tomorrow