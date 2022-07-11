Scattered showers, storms expected all week long

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy Monday! As we get ready to start a new workweek, it looks like we will be tracking the chance for more rain the forecast. Now... before you get too excited, do know that no one day this week will feature widespread activity that is guaranteed to bring everyone showers. What we will see are pockets of localized heavy rain, rumbles of thunder and potential gusty wind, while others stays dry.

Highs today will in the 80s and 90s along with a mix of sun and clouds. It’s muggy (surprise surprise) so it will feel a bit warmer than the number of the thermometer.

Showers and storms are anticipated later this afternoon, although compared to future rain chances later this week Monday’s coverage is more isolated to scattered in nature.

The reason we see a potential for better rain chances? A frontal boundary will start to decay to our south along the northern Gulf of Mexico, and in its wake an area of low pressure is expected to form along the northern Gulf. The National Hurricane Center is watching the low pressure for possible Tropical Development over the next 5 days..

Regardless of tropical development, this system is going to spin bouts of heavy rain along the Gulf Coast states, keeping rain chances in the forecast.

That is why Tuesday we have rain and thunderstorm chances; the sky remain on the cloudy side with a few peeks of sunshine and highs in the 80s and 90s.

By midweek we are keeping with much the same weather pattern. Isolated showers and storms are possible both Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will hover in the upper 80s to lower 90s with the humid factor sticking around. Lows will stay in the lower to middle 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Ending the week and starting next weekend, rain chances stick around as that low pressure system spins near the area and another front pushes south into the region. Afternoon highs Friday, Saturday and Sunday will remain near 90 degrees with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will also stay in the lower to middle 70s.

