Some University of Alabama football tickets go sale Monday morning

Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Bryant-Denny Stadium.(Jacques Doucet - WAFB-TV)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Football season hasn’t started yet, but now is the time you can buy some tickets for college football, especially if you’re a fan of the University of Alabama football team.

Tickets to several Alabama football games went on sale Monday morning. They include non-conference and some SEC opponents.

Tickets are selling for $25 for Utah State and Austin Peay, $45 for UL-Monroe and $75 for Vandy and Mississippi State. There are also a limited number of field suite tickets for those five games. Field suites are just feet away from each end zone. They can accommodate 350 people in the South Field Suite and 150 in the North Field Suite.

Texas A&M and Auburn are sold out, so are season tickets for this year’s home games.

You can buy tickets by going to www.rolltide.com.

