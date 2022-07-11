Team USA wins gold at The World Games 2022

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Team USA softball defeated Japan 3-2 to win the gold medal at The World Games 2022 on Wednesday, July 13.

ORIGINAL: After torrential rain in central Alabama on Saturday postponed their first game, softball competition for Team USA is now underway at The World Games 2022.

Only two games were completed Saturday morning at the Hoover Met and another was suspended because of the weather Saturday afternoon.

The rain stayed away Sunday and organizers were able to squeeze in all games and get the softball competition back on track.

In the first game of their doubleheader Sunday evening, Team USA defeated Italy 6-0. In the second game, they defeated Chinese Taipei 7-0.

One more game is scheduled for Team USA Monday vs. Canada at 7 p.m., their final game in the qualifying round before the consolation round, semifinals and finals on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Eight members of the USA Softball team who competed at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 will be on Team USA at The World Games 2022.

That includes Alabama native Haylie McCleney, an outfielder who played collegiately for the University of Alabama. McCleney started both of Sunday evening’s games.

“I love that the biggest stage for us this summer is in the state of Alabama. This is...it’s a baseball and softball loving state. And I’m excited to have these girls...all California girls, west coast girls, to be in the south. And for me, more than anything, to be able to look up in the stands at the Hoover Met and see my parents in the stands, it’s a surreal moment,” said McCleney in an interview with WBRC on Friday, July 8.

Current Alabama Crimson Tide softball pitcher Montana Fouts is also on Team USA during The World Games. Fouts will begin her senior season in Tuscaloosa later this year. She was in the bullpen for both of Sunday evening’s games.

