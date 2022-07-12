Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Ft. Rucker employee trapped in vehicle for nearly 10 hours

Weather impacting life-flight transports.
Geneva
Geneva(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A driver is in critical condition after being trapped in his vehicle for nearly 10 hours Tuesday before being found by first responders in Geneva.

Geneva police, fire, and rescue found his vehicle near Highway 27 North and Highway 52, between Choctawhatchee River and Double Bridges Creek. First responders pinged the driver’s phone to determine his location.

Geneva Accident
Geneva Accident(WTVY)

When the driver, a Fort Rucker employee, did not report to work this morning, the base notified law enforcement. News4 sources indicate the driver was expected on base around 4:30 a.m.

Once at the scene, police discovered a vehicle that appeared to run off the road and down an embankment.

Scanner traffic reported the driver was breathing when EMS arrived around 2 p.m. He was taken to Wiregrass Medical Center.

Caption

Attempts are being made to life-flight the victim but weather is hampering those efforts.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

The wife of a Greenville police officer has died after an incident over the weekend.
Greenville police: Officer’s wife run over during argument, dies
The Montgomery Police Department
Man dead, woman injured in early morning shooting Tuesday
According to ADOC officials, 34-year-old Johnny Neikia Gary escaped from the Deatsville-based...
Escaped Frank Lee work release inmate recaptured
The Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) and Montgomery leaders are partnering for a new...
New initiative aimed at tackling Montgomery panhandling concerns
File image
Juvenile dies after accidental shooting in Montgomery

Latest News

The Alabama State Department of Education lowered the minimum score for Alabama’s teacher...
State lowers minimum score for teacher certification test
State lowers minimum score for teacher certification test
State lowers minimum score for teacher certification test
file image
Alabama congressional map case heading to Supreme Court
Experts say, there’s a critical lifeguard shortage across America. Morgan Burch the Aquatics...
Lifeguard shortage impacting Montgomery YMCA
Oral arguments set for Supreme Court case on Alabama district map
Oral arguments set for Supreme Court case on Alabama district map