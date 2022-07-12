Inmate escapes from Frank Lee work release

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Department of Corrections officials are asking for the public’s help in locating an escaped inmate from the Frank Lee Community Based Facility.

According to ADOC officials, 34-year-old Johnny Neikia Gary escaped from the Deatsville-based facility at 7:20 p.m. Monday. He is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. He is possibly in Free-World clothes.

Gary is serving a one-year sentence for burglary charges out of Lee County.

Anyone with information on Gary’s whereabouts is asked to call ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.