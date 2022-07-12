Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

‘It’s unbelievable that I am here’: Birmingham leaders make giraffe wish come true for TWG Estonia sumo wrestler

By WBRC Staff and Lynden Blake
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 17-year-old sumo wrestler from Estonia, who was in Birmingham for The World Games 2022, got her wish Tuesday. She got to feed a giraffe at the Birmingham Zoo.

Eva-Maria Raudsepp, the only Estonian female sumo wrestler at The World Games 2022 in Birmingham, as well as the youngest and smallest female sumo at The Games, came to Birmingham without family or friends. As her competition wrapped up Sunday, she began feeling homesick.

Her team’s attaché, Carla Blakey, Ph.D., asked if there was anything she wanted to do before leaving Birmingham. The 17-year-old athlete replied with a request to see a giraffe. She said she had heard American zoos have them. They’re her favorite animal.

Thanks to Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin, The World Games 2022 and the Birmingham Zoo, Raudsepp’s wish came true.

The Birmingham Zoo is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, but when Mayor Woodfin learned about the young woman’s wish, he called Chris Pfefferkorn, the zoo’s president & CEO, and arrangements were made to provide Raudsepp with a special, private hour-long tour on Tuesday morning.

Raudsepp and Mayor Woodfin shared several moments with Willow, one of the zoo’s giraffes.

‘It’s unbelievable’: Birmingham makes wish come true for Estonian sumo wrestler at The World...
‘It’s unbelievable’: Birmingham makes wish come true for Estonian sumo wrestler at The World Games 2022(City of Birmingham)
‘It’s unbelievable’: Birmingham makes wish come true for Estonian sumo wrestler at The World...
‘It’s unbelievable’: Birmingham makes wish come true for Estonian sumo wrestler at The World Games 2022(City of Birmingham)
‘It’s unbelievable’: Birmingham makes wish come true for Estonian sumo wrestler at The World...
‘It’s unbelievable’: Birmingham makes wish come true for Estonian sumo wrestler at The World Games 2022(City of Birmingham)

“It’s unbelievable that I am here,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to see a giraffe. It is my favorite animal.”

‘It’s unbelievable’: Birmingham makes wish come true for Estonian sumo wrestler at TWG SOURCE: TWG

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wife of a Greenville police officer has died after an incident over the weekend.
Greenville police: Officer’s wife run over during argument, dies
According to ADOC officials, 34-year-old Johnny Neikia Gary escaped from the Deatsville-based...
Escaped Frank Lee work release inmate recaptured
The Montgomery Police Department
Man dead, woman injured in early morning shooting Tuesday
The Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) and Montgomery leaders are partnering for a new...
New initiative aimed at tackling Montgomery panhandling concerns
File image
Juvenile dies after accidental shooting in Montgomery

Latest News

‘It’s unbelievable’: Birmingham makes wish come true for Estonian sumo wrestler at TWG SOURCE:...
‘It’s unbelievable’: Birmingham makes wish come true for Estonian sumo wrestler at TWG SOURCE: TWG
Montgomery police are searching for Christopher Williams.
Montgomery police searching for missing man
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Source: WBRC video
Estonian sumo wrestler feeds giraffe after feeling homesick