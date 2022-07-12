Advertise
Jefferson County Coroner requesting help to find families of deceased

Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner is requesting help from the public to help find the families of six people who recently died in the county.

  • The body of 81-year-old Donald Lee Fowler was found in his home on in the 1400 block of 13th St. S in Birmingham on June 25 after a friend performed a welfare check.
Donald Lee Fowler
  • 58-year-old Robin Anne Thomas was found unresponsive at the home of a friend on July 4 in the 100 block of 58th St in Fairfield Al. Her cause of death is pending.
Robin Anne Thomas
  • 79-year-old Doyce Gilliland Taylor died at Fair Haven Nursing Home. She was found unresponsive by nursing home staff on July 4. No photo is available for Doyce Gilliland Taylor.
  • 73-year-old Don Robert Barclay died at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Al. According to the coroner he was being treated for significant natural disease in the prison infirmary when he was found unresponsive on July 7.
Don Robert Barclay
  • 79-year-old Esther Ruth Parnell was found unresponsive in her nursing home bed on July 10 by Elite Nursing and Rehabilitation staff.
Esther Ruth Parnell
  • 57-year-old Calvin Darrell Turner was an inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility, He died at Princeton Baptist Medical Center on July 11. According to the coroner, Turner’s cellmate witnessed the him become unresponsive and notified prison staff. The circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by the Alabama Department of Corrections. Turner’s mother and other family is believed to live in the area of Gadsden, Alabama.
Calvin Darrell Turner
If you are family of these individuals or if you have knowledge of family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

