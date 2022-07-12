Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Judge: Blood alcohol tests allowed as evidence in ex-Raider Ruggs’ DUI case

Henry Ruggs appears in a Clark County Court on July 12, 2022.
Henry Ruggs appears in a Clark County Court on July 12, 2022.(Kyle Oster/FOX5)
By James Barrickman
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A judge will allow blood alcohol tests as evidence against a former Las Vegas Raider accused of killing a woman in a DUI crash.

Former NFL first-round pick Henry Ruggs was charged in a deadly DUI crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her pet dog, Max, in November.

On Tuesday, the defense argued whether police had probable cause for a warrant against Ruggs following the crash. The warrant was issued around 5 a.m., according to lawyers, and the crash had happened hours earlier.

Judge Ann Zimmerman ruled that blood alcohol tests will be permitted as evidence in the case after Ruggs’ legal team had tried to throw that evidence out.

A preliminary hearing for Ruggs was set for September.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wife of a Greenville police officer has died after an incident over the weekend.
Greenville police: Officer’s wife run over during argument, dies
The Montgomery Police Department
Man dead, woman injured in early morning shooting Tuesday
According to ADOC officials, 34-year-old Johnny Neikia Gary escaped from the Deatsville-based...
Escaped Frank Lee work release inmate recaptured
The Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) and Montgomery leaders are partnering for a new...
New initiative aimed at tackling Montgomery panhandling concerns
File image
Juvenile dies after accidental shooting in Montgomery

Latest News

MPS students return to the classroom on August 9.
MPS making preparations for upcoming school year
MPS making preparations for upcoming school year
MPS making preparations for upcoming school year
The Alabama State Department of Education lowered the minimum score for Alabama’s teacher...
State lowers minimum score for teacher certification test
State lowers minimum score for teacher certification test
State lowers minimum score for teacher certification test
file image
Alabama congressional map case heading to Supreme Court