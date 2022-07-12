Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Lee County Commission names special coroner to succeed late Bill Harris

(Opelika)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Commission welcomed and introduced their new coroner.

Daniel Sexton will serve as a coroner after the unexpected passing of longtime Coroner Bill Harris.

Harris worked in the Lee County Coroner’s Office for 30 years. He served as the coroner for 24 years.

Chief Deputy Gene Manning says he’s been good friends with Harris since high school and has decided not to accept the position of coroner when it was presented to him.

Manning says he resigned just a few days after Harris’ death. However, he adds that he’s happy to see Sexton take the position.

“We want to continue that compassion and connection and caring at the coroner’s office to honor Bill’s memory as well as continue to serve the citizens in a very compassionate way,” said the new coroner.

Sexton will serve as the Special Coroner for Lee County to fulfill Harris’ unexpired term, which ends January 2023.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wife of a Greenville police officer has died after an incident over the weekend.
Greenville police: Officer’s wife run over during argument, dies
File image
Juvenile dies after accidental shooting in Montgomery
A new bill focused on getting more teachers in the classroom is being met with mixed reactions.
Educators no longer need college degree to teach in Arizona public schools
4-year-old killed in Seminole Drive shooting
‘I should have been able to enjoy his life more’: Grandmother speaks out following death young grandson
The Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) and Montgomery leaders are partnering for a new...
New initiative aimed at tackling Montgomery panhandling concerns

Latest News

A new three-digit number that connects callers directly to the National Suicide Prevention...
New 988 number for mental health crises launches Saturday
Tad Moore has an international business in full swing. He makes hickory shaft golf clubs and...
Tad Moore and his hickory golf clubs
The Kyiv City Ballet (www.kcbtheater.com), under the artistic direction of Ivan Kozlov,...
Ballet company from Ukraine capital to debut in U.S., stop in Montgomery
Local sunflower field in Auburn opens for second year to public
Local sunflower field in Auburn opens for second year to public
Dr. Tommie 'Tonea' Stewart reunites with former student Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
VIDEO: Alabama State legend has emotional TODAY reunion with former student