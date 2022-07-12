Lifeguard shortage impacting Montgomery YMCA

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With summer in full swing, people are flocking to pools, oceans and lakes. Unfortunately, this summer many of those places may not as safe as they normally are. This is because of a critical nationwide lifeguard shortage.

At the Bell Road YMCA in Montgomery, lifeguards are on hand to monitor activity in the water, perform rescues when needed, and teach children to swim.

“That’s one of the most rewarding feelings,” said John Jo, a Bell Road YMCA lifeguard.

Jo started lifeguarding six years ago. He said his sister was a lifeguard, so he decided to do the same.

“It’s my first job in my only job that I’ve had,” said Jo.

To become certified, Jo says he was trained on how to deliver critical care, such as CPR, use an AED, and perform first aid when moments matter.

“What we start off with is the capability of being able to swim, like a 300 meter, and then retrieving bricks from the bottom,” said Jo.

Experts say there’s a critical lifeguard shortage across America. Morgan Burch, the aquatics director at the Bell Road YMCA, says it’s no different for them.

“I’ve got 45, 50 on staff right now, and I need about 75, 80,” said Burch.

Burch says to fill the gaps, some of his lifeguards are working double shifts, and he is even stepping in to help. But the shortage is still affecting how they operate.

“Limiting pools, shutting down pools at certain times, not having them open as often as we would like to,” said Burch.

To increase recruitment, Burch says they are offering incentives.

“We’re bumping up pay for lifeguards during the summer, we’re hitting all the colleges and high schools in town, career fairs, just doing everything we can to get the word out,” said Burch.

And it could get even worse in a couple of weeks. Burch says about half of the lifeguards are students and will be headed back to the classroom, which means he will be left with even fewer lifeguards.

