Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Man dead, woman injured in early morning shooting Tuesday

The Montgomery Police Department
The Montgomery Police Department(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the capital city’s latest homicide victim as 19-year-old David Werking.

According to Lt. Jarrett Williams, officers were called to the intersection of Perry Hill Road and Atlanta Highway after a report that someone had been shot. At the scene, officers found Werking with fatal injuries.

Williams said another victim, a woman, was also found to have non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation. No other information has been released.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wife of a Greenville police officer has died after an incident over the weekend.
Greenville police: Officer’s wife run over during argument, dies
File image
Juvenile dies after accidental shooting in Montgomery
The Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) and Montgomery leaders are partnering for a new...
New initiative aimed at tackling Montgomery panhandling concerns
A new bill focused on getting more teachers in the classroom is being met with mixed reactions.
Educators no longer need college degree to teach in Arizona public schools
4-year-old killed in Seminole Drive shooting
‘I should have been able to enjoy his life more’: Grandmother speaks out following death young grandson

Latest News

Money Matters: Taxable Interest Income
The victim of a Sunday homicide in Montgomery has been identified by police as Ricardo...
Montgomery police identify victim in Sunday homicide
New suicide prevention hotline launching Saturday
New suicide prevention hotline launching Saturday
988 to become new 3-digit suicide prevention hotline
988 to become new 3-digit suicide prevention hotline