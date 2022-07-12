Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Montgomery police identify victim in Sunday homicide

The victim of a Sunday homicide in Montgomery has been identified by police as Ricardo...
The victim of a Sunday homicide in Montgomery has been identified by police as Ricardo Quinonez, 46.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The victim of a Sunday homicide in Montgomery has been identified by police as Ricardo Quinonez.

According to Lt. Jarett Williams, officers were called Sunday around 12:48 a.m. to the Rosa. L Parks Avenue on a report of an unresponsive man. Quinonez, 46, was found at the scene with a fatal injury and was pronounced dead.

Williams said Quinonez’s body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to determine his cause of death. An autopsy later revealed that he had been fatally shot.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting are unknown. Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wife of a Greenville police officer has died after an incident over the weekend.
Greenville police: Officer’s wife run over during argument, dies
File image
Juvenile dies after accidental shooting in Montgomery
The Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) and Montgomery leaders are partnering for a new...
New initiative aimed at tackling Montgomery panhandling concerns
A new bill focused on getting more teachers in the classroom is being met with mixed reactions.
Educators no longer need college degree to teach in Arizona public schools
4-year-old killed in Seminole Drive shooting
‘I should have been able to enjoy his life more’: Grandmother speaks out following death young grandson

Latest News

Money Matters: Taxable Interest Income
The Montgomery Police Department
Man dead, woman injured in early morning shooting Tuesday
New suicide prevention hotline launching Saturday
New suicide prevention hotline launching Saturday
988 to become new 3-digit suicide prevention hotline
988 to become new 3-digit suicide prevention hotline