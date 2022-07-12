Montgomery police searching for missing man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing person.

Police are searching for 26-year-old Christopher Williams. Police say he was last seen on Saturday. He was possibly wearing a red T-shirt.

No other details were released.

Anyone who knows Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.