Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Montgomery police searching for missing man

Montgomery police are searching for Christopher Williams.
Montgomery police are searching for Christopher Williams.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing person.

Police are searching for 26-year-old Christopher Williams. Police say he was last seen on Saturday. He was possibly wearing a red T-shirt.

No other details were released.

Anyone who knows Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wife of a Greenville police officer has died after an incident over the weekend.
Greenville police: Officer’s wife run over during argument, dies
According to ADOC officials, 34-year-old Johnny Neikia Gary escaped from the Deatsville-based...
Escaped Frank Lee work release inmate recaptured
The Montgomery Police Department
Man dead, woman injured in early morning shooting Tuesday
The Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) and Montgomery leaders are partnering for a new...
New initiative aimed at tackling Montgomery panhandling concerns
File image
Juvenile dies after accidental shooting in Montgomery

Latest News

Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes increase to gender pay gap
W.A. Gayle Planetarium
W.A. Gayle Planetarium to reopen following temporary closure
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating Bank Robbery and seeks the public’s help in...
Suspect sought in Montgomery bank robbery
SEC Logo
SEC announces student-athletes attending 2022 SEC Football Media Days