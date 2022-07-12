Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, woman charged with posing as sick Marine vet, to plead guilty

Officials said a Rhode Island woman who has been charged with posing as a sick Marine veteran...
Officials said a Rhode Island woman who has been charged with posing as a sick Marine veteran will plead guilty.(BDphoto via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island woman who authorities say pretended to be a decorated Marine Corps veteran with cancer to fraudulently collect about $250,000 in veterans benefits and charitable contributions has agreed to plead guilty.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that 31-year-old Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, of East Greenwich, signed an agreement under which she will admit to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, forgery, and fraudulent use of medals.

Prosecutors say there’s no record of Cavanaugh ever serving in the U.S. military. She worked as a social worker at a veterans’ hospital.

Cavanaugh’s attorney said he has no comment on the case at this time.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wife of a Greenville police officer has died after an incident over the weekend.
Greenville police: Officer’s wife run over during argument, dies
According to ADOC officials, 34-year-old Johnny Neikia Gary escaped from the Deatsville-based...
Escaped Frank Lee work release inmate recaptured
The Montgomery Police Department
Man dead, woman injured in early morning shooting Tuesday
The Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) and Montgomery leaders are partnering for a new...
New initiative aimed at tackling Montgomery panhandling concerns
File image
Juvenile dies after accidental shooting in Montgomery

Latest News

FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
Cheney: Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness
FILE - Twitter said it has sued Elon Musk.
Twitter sues Musk to force him to complete $44B acquisition
‘It’s unbelievable’: Birmingham makes wish come true for Estonian sumo wrestler at The World...
‘It’s unbelievable that I am here’: Birmingham leaders make giraffe wish come true for TWG Estonia sumo wrestler
‘It’s unbelievable’: Birmingham makes wish come true for Estonian sumo wrestler at TWG SOURCE:...
‘It’s unbelievable’: Birmingham makes wish come true for Estonian sumo wrestler at TWG SOURCE: TWG