Scattered showers, thunderstorms possible again today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Looking for rain? We have some in the forecast each and every day! While we do anticipate parts of central and south Alabama will see showers and storms, there is not guarantees on where they set up and who will see what. It’s the kind of pattern the favor development during the afternoon hours (thanks heat and humidity) but it does not favor everyone seeing rain every single day; coverage will range anywhere from 40-60% now through the upcoming weekend.

In many places, this rain will come in the form of an intense cluster of thunderstorms with thunder, lightning and gusty wind along for the ride... where it falls, the rain will last 30 minutes to an hour.

The other 40-60% of us will have no rain at all: just a hot, occasionally cloudy and very muggy day.

A frontal boundary will start to decay to our south along the northern Gulf of Mexico, and in its wake an area of low pressure is expected to form along the northern Gulf. The National Hurricane Center is watching the low pressure for possible Tropical Development over the next 5 days.

Regardless of tropical development, this system is going to spin bouts of heavy rain along the Gulf Coast states, keeping rain chances in the forecast.

That is why Tuesday we have rain and thunderstorm chances; the sky remain on the cloudy side with a few peeks of sunshine and highs in the 80s and 90s.

On/off showers and storms now through the weekend... (WSFA 12 News)

By midweek we are keeping with much the same weather pattern. Isolated showers and storms are possible both Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will hover in the upper 80s to lower 90s with the humid factor sticking around. Lows will stay in the lower to middle 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Ending the week and starting next weekend, rain chances stick around as that low pressure system spins near the area and another front pushes south into the region. Afternoon highs Friday, Saturday and Sunday will remain near 90 degrees with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will also stay in the lower to middle 70s.

