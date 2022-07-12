Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

SEC announces student-athletes attending 2022 SEC Football Media Days

SEC Logo
SEC Logo(WYMT)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Southeastern Conference has announced the official student-athletes that will be attending the 2022 SEC Football Media Days.

The four-day event takes place July 18th through the 21st inside the Omni Atlanta Hotel, which is connected to the CNN Center. The event gives coaches and some of their key players a chance to talk with the media about the upcoming season while allowing fans to watch.

The following is the list of student-athletes set to attend:

Alabama

Will Anderson Jr., LB, Junior

Jordan Battle, DB, Senior

Bryce Young, QB, Junior

Arkansas

Jalen Catalon, S, Junior

KJ Jefferson, QB, Junior

Bumper Pool, LB, Senior

Auburn

Tank Bigsby, RB, Junior

Derick Hall, Edge, Senior

John Samuel Shenker, TE, Senior

Florida

Anthony Richardson, QB, Sophomore

Richard Gouraige, OL, Junior

Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior

Georgia

Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior

Nolan Smith, LB, Senior

Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Sophomore

Kentucky

Will Levis, QB, Senior

Kenneth Horsey, OG, Senior

DeAndre Square, ILB, Senior

LSU

Jack Bech, WR, Sophomore

Mike Jones, Jr., LB, Junior

BJ Ojulari, DE, Junior

Ole Miss

Nick Broeker, OL, Senior

Cedric Johnson, DE, Junior

Jonathan Mingo, WR, Senior

Mississippi State

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Graduate Senior

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Graduate Senior

Austin Williams, WR, Graduate Senior

Missouri

Barrett Banister, WR, Graduate Senior

Martez Manuel, DB, Senior

Isaiah McGuire, DL, Senior

South Carolina

Jovaughn Gwyn, OL, Senior

Dakereon Joyner, WR, Senior

Zacch Pickens, DL, Senior

Tennessee

Trevon Flowers, S, Senior

Hendon Hooker, QB, Graduate Senior

Cedric Tillman, WR, Graduate Senior

Texas A&M

Demani Richardson, DB, Senior

Layden Robinson, OL, Junior

Ainias Smith, WR/AP, Senior

Vanderbilt

Ben Bresnahan, TE, Graduate Senior

Anfernee Orji, LB, Senior

Mike Wright, QB, Junior

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wife of a Greenville police officer has died after an incident over the weekend.
Greenville police: Officer’s wife run over during argument, dies
According to ADOC officials, 34-year-old Johnny Neikia Gary escaped from the Deatsville-based...
Escaped Frank Lee work release inmate recaptured
File image
Juvenile dies after accidental shooting in Montgomery
The Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) and Montgomery leaders are partnering for a new...
New initiative aimed at tackling Montgomery panhandling concerns
A new bill focused on getting more teachers in the classroom is being met with mixed reactions.
Educators no longer need college degree to teach in Arizona public schools

Latest News

World Games security evolving
World Games officials say no major security concerns so far
Stanhope's Buycks commits to Liberty
Stanhope's Buycks commits to Liberty
Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Some University of Alabama football tickets go sale Monday morning
Team USA takes on Italy in their first game of The World Games qualifying round at the Hoover...
Team USA wins both games of doubleheader as World Games softball begins