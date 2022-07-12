Suspect sought in Montgomery bank robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for a bank robbery.

According to Crimestoppers, the robbery happened Monday in the 2900 block of Carter Hill Road.

Google maps show a BB&T located in the area where the robbery took place.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect during the robbery.

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating Bank Robbery and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. ((Source: CrimeStoppers))

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

