Suspect sought in Montgomery bank robbery
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for a bank robbery.
According to Crimestoppers, the robbery happened Monday in the 2900 block of Carter Hill Road.
Google maps show a BB&T located in the area where the robbery took place.
Surveillance footage captured the suspect during the robbery.
If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
