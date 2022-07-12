W.A. Gayle Planetarium to reopen following temporary closure

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The W.A. Gayle Planetarium announced Tuesday it would reopen on or about mid-august.

Planetarium Interim Director Rick Evans posted on Facebook that the city has transferred all of the infrastructures from Troy University to the city of Montgomery. The facility will now be under the direction of the Montgomery Zoo.

“I believe this is a perfect fit and can’t thank the zoo director enough for being willing to absorb the planetarium into her operation,” Evans said in the post.

UPDATE: The plan for the Planetarium is to reopen to the public on or about mid-August time frame!!!! I have been... Posted by W.A. Gayle Planetarium on Monday, July 11, 2022

Evans added that the city has been collaborating with the facility on some major improvements for the future of the planetarium. Those details will be shared once it reopens.

The facility announced its temporary closure in May. Troy University operated the planetarium for the past 50 years before the transfer.

