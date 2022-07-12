Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

W.A. Gayle Planetarium to reopen following temporary closure

W.A. Gayle Planetarium
W.A. Gayle Planetarium(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The W.A. Gayle Planetarium announced Tuesday it would reopen on or about mid-august.

Planetarium Interim Director Rick Evans posted on Facebook that the city has transferred all of the infrastructures from Troy University to the city of Montgomery. The facility will now be under the direction of the Montgomery Zoo.

“I believe this is a perfect fit and can’t thank the zoo director enough for being willing to absorb the planetarium into her operation,” Evans said in the post.

UPDATE: The plan for the Planetarium is to reopen to the public on or about mid-August time frame!!!! I have been...

Posted by W.A. Gayle Planetarium on Monday, July 11, 2022

Evans added that the city has been collaborating with the facility on some major improvements for the future of the planetarium. Those details will be shared once it reopens.

The facility announced its temporary closure in May. Troy University operated the planetarium for the past 50 years before the transfer.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wife of a Greenville police officer has died after an incident over the weekend.
Greenville police: Officer’s wife run over during argument, dies
According to ADOC officials, 34-year-old Johnny Neikia Gary escaped from the Deatsville-based...
Escaped Frank Lee work release inmate recaptured
File image
Juvenile dies after accidental shooting in Montgomery
The Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) and Montgomery leaders are partnering for a new...
New initiative aimed at tackling Montgomery panhandling concerns
A new bill focused on getting more teachers in the classroom is being met with mixed reactions.
Educators no longer need college degree to teach in Arizona public schools

Latest News

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating Bank Robbery and seeks the public’s help in...
Suspect sought in Montgomery bank robbery
SEC Logo
SEC announces student-athletes attending 2022 SEC Football Media Days
Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office
Jefferson County Coroner requesting help to find families of deceased
The Montgomery Police Department
Man dead, woman injured in early morning shooting Tuesday