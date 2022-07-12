Advertise
World Games officials say no major security concerns so far

World Games security evolving
World Games security evolving
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re now in the second week of the World Games and there’s a lot going on behind the scenes to keep you safe.

Hundreds of federal, state and local law enforcement officers are all working together.

Officials said the first weekend went on without any major security concerns and for an event this size, that is a success.

“There is a robust security plan no matter what day or time of day you come to attend an event,” Federal Coordinator for The World Games Patrick Davis said. “We think it is going very well. We have not received any complaints or major concerns.”

Davis said part of the plan is to have officers at entrances and throughout each event.

“We have a heavy security presence to help deter anyone who may think of doing any type of criminal acts,” Davis said.

He also said fans are easily cooperating with the measures put in place.

“The magnetometers are going well,” Davis said. “The public seems to be very receptive to the security measures put in place. We haven’t received any calls of weapons being confiscated.”

Even though safety hasn’t been a problem, Davis said they are still adjusting the safety plan and moving officers around when needed.

“You will see a heavier security presence as that population grows,” he said. “As the other vendors shut down, we will reallocate those assets accordingly as we see fit.”

Officials also suggest signing up for TWG alerts. That’s how you’ll be able to get the quickest security information.

To sign up for alerts, text “TWGAlert” to 888777.

