2 charged in Montgomery fatal shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say two men have been arrested in a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Friday.

Jervontae Barnes, 24, of Montgomery and Demetrius Johnson, 31, of Montgomery are charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old Antonio Thomas. Barnes is also charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Police and fire medics responded to the 600 block of North Pass Road, located near Northern Boulevard, after 4 p.m. regarding people being shot. There, they found Thomas with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said a woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Barnes and Johnson were identified as the suspects in the shooting, according to police. They were taken into custody Wednesday.

Both suspects were placed in the Montgomery County Detention Center.

