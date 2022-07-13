Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Ala. Conservation Enforcement Officer dies in off-duty accident

Conservation Enforcement Officer Senior Greg F. Gilliland
Conservation Enforcement Officer Senior Greg F. Gilliland(Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Conservation Enforcement Officer Senior Greg F. Gilliland died on July 12, 2022, in an off-duty accident, according to officials with Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division.

Officer Gilliland was a 19-year veteran of the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, Law Enforcement Section.

Michael M. Weathers with Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division said Gilliland was the blueprint of what the modern day “Game Warden " should be. He was admired by his fellow officers and by the community he served.

Gilliland was stationed in Talladega County in 2003 and served his entire career there.

Weathers said, “He was exceptionally active in his community and church. Greg left behind a wife and two children.”

Conservation Enforcement Officer Senior Greg F. Gilliland
Conservation Enforcement Officer Senior Greg F. Gilliland(Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From the left, Jervontae Barnes and Demetrius Johnson are both charged with capital murder.
2 charged in Montgomery fatal shooting
Montgomery police are searching for Christopher Williams.
Montgomery police searching for missing man
This is the third man Bonnie Libhart formed a virtual relationship with over the last eight...
Widow lost $430,000 due to a romance scam
Investigating recent deaths at Donaldson Correctional Facility
Seven dead inside Donaldson Correctional facility in last 12 days
The Alabama State Department of Education lowered the minimum score for Alabama’s teacher...
State lowers minimum score for teacher certification test

Latest News

Alabama reports 1st lightning fatality of 2022
Alabama reports 1st lightning fatality of 2022
The weekend is here! If you’re looking for a way to support and shop local, then what better...
Spend summer days at your local farmer’s market
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
A recent string of lightning-related deaths has pushed the total to six in the U.S. for the...
Alabama records its first lightning fatality of 2022
File image
Man killed in Thursday morning Montgomery shooting