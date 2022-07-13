Ala. Conservation Enforcement Officer dies in off-duty accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Conservation Enforcement Officer Senior Greg F. Gilliland died on July 12, 2022, in an off-duty accident, according to officials with Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division.

Officer Gilliland was a 19-year veteran of the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, Law Enforcement Section.

Michael M. Weathers with Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division said Gilliland was the blueprint of what the modern day “Game Warden " should be. He was admired by his fellow officers and by the community he served.

Gilliland was stationed in Talladega County in 2003 and served his entire career there.

Weathers said, “He was exceptionally active in his community and church. Greg left behind a wife and two children.”

Conservation Enforcement Officer Senior Greg F. Gilliland (Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division)

