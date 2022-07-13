Alabama Power customers will see both an increase and a credit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will see some upcoming changes on their monthly bills this summer.

US inflation reached a 40-year high in June.

Alabama Power leaders said the rising cost of fuel has necessitated an adjustment to their rate.

Beginning in August, the typical residential customer bill will increase by about $6 a month to cover the higher cost of fuel. Leaders said using diverse fuel types and sources has helped dampen the increase – which is lower than the current rate of inflation.

Alabama Power said, “We do not make any money from fuel expenses, and remain committed to providing the low-cost, dependable service customers have come to expect.”

Customers will also notice a credit on their July bill. The typical customer will receive a one-time credit of around $19. The credit is due to lower than forecasted storm-recovery cost in 2021.

Alabama Power said they’ll continue to help people struggling to pay their bills by:

You can also visit Alabama Power’s Warm Weather Tips for advice that could help lower your bill.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.