Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Alabama Power customers will see both an increase and a credit

(Source: WVUE)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will see some upcoming changes on their monthly bills this summer.

US inflation reached a 40-year high in June.

Alabama Power leaders said the rising cost of fuel has necessitated an adjustment to their rate.

Beginning in August, the typical residential customer bill will increase by about $6 a month to cover the higher cost of fuel. Leaders said using diverse fuel types and sources has helped dampen the increase – which is lower than the current rate of inflation.

Alabama Power said, “We do not make any money from fuel expenses, and remain committed to providing the low-cost, dependable service customers have come to expect.”

Customers will also notice a credit on their July bill. The typical customer will receive a one-time credit of around $19. The credit is due to lower than forecasted storm-recovery cost in 2021.

Alabama Power said they’ll continue to help people struggling to pay their bills by:

You can also visit Alabama Power’s Warm Weather Tips for advice that could help lower your bill.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From the left, Jervontae Barnes and Demetrius Johnson are both charged with capital murder.
2 charged in Montgomery fatal shooting
Montgomery police are searching for Christopher Williams.
Montgomery police searching for missing man
This is the third man Bonnie Libhart formed a virtual relationship with over the last eight...
Widow lost $430,000 due to a romance scam
Investigating recent deaths at Donaldson Correctional Facility
Seven dead inside Donaldson Correctional facility in last 12 days
Henry Ruggs appears in a Clark County Court on July 12, 2022.
Judge: Blood alcohol tests allowed as evidence in ex-Raider Ruggs’ DUI case

Latest News

622 Alabamians are in the hospital with COVID-19, per Dr. Don Williamson.
Alabama Hospital Association leader weighs in on latest COVID-19 trend
Chief Darryl Albert said he is proud of the progress MPD is making, but is still not happy with...
MPD reports decline in gun violence compared to last year
Team USA takes on Italy in their first game of The World Games qualifying round at the Hoover...
Team USA wins gold at The World Games 2022
Alabama Hospital Association leader weighs in on latest COVID-19 trend
Alabama Hospital Association leader weighs in on latest COVID-19 trend
Montgomery police chief talks gun violence
Montgomery police chief talks gun violence