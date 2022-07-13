High storm chances late today and tomorrow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - No washouts or overly rainy days are expected over the next 7-10 days, but some solid rain chances are mixed in the forecast.

It starts with late afternoon and evening rain and storms today as a cold front pushes in from the north. Some isolated wet weather is possible this morning and early this afternoon, but the bulk of today’s activity comes after 4-5 p.m.

The storms could be strong and produce gusty winds, vivid lightning and very heavy rainfall. A severe wind gust or two is possible as well.

Some lingering showers are possible tonight, but most are quiet. Then we’re back at it again tomorrow with solid rain and storm coverage around 60%.

Most days beyond tomorrow will bring a 40-50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Each day will be different in terms of where storms fire, and no one is guaranteed rain on any given day. We definitely say keep those plans for the weekend, but be aware that some rain is possible at times.

Temperatures won’t fluctuate a whole lot over the next week or so. Highs will generally be on either side of the 90-degree mark. Each day’s exact temp will depend on how much sun your town sees and when/if you see rain.

When you factor in the humidity it will feel like it’s in the middle 90s to the lower 100s pretty much every afternoon.

