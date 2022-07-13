Montgomery ranked 7th-sweatiest city in U.S.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a common daily occurrence that we experience here in Alabama. It’s something you can’t really avoid for about seven months out of the year.

Sweating.

Sweating happens a lot in this part of the country. The heat, the humidity. It feels like a sauna most days between late April and late October. Now we have a way to compare ourselves with other cities in the U.S. And there aren’t many cities ahead of Montgomery.

The top sweatiest cities in the U.S. and the different factors used to create the list. (WSFA 12 News)

Montgomery comes in at #7 on the list. The only cities ahead of Montgomery are Orlando, Corpus Christi, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Tallahassee, and Houston. The other Alabama cities to make the list are Mobile (#13) and Huntsville (#32).

It’s courtesy of MyDatingAdviser.com, which ranks 200 large U.S. cities with respect to their how sweaty they are by looking at a variety of variables ranging from weather to sweat factors to cooling off.

More specifically, the study looks at each of the following:

Average summer temperature in July

Length of summer season

Average relative humidity in July

Days above 90 degrees

The popularity of public transportation

Exercise rate

Population density

Amount of shade

Bodies of water

Average wind speed

New single family homes with air conditioning

The sweatiest cities in the U.S. are mostly located in the Southeast. (MyDatingAdviser.com)

According to MyDatingAdviser.com, “The metrics [above] were combined to create a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for perspiration.”

“We determined each location’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample. In determining our sample, we considered the largest metro areas in the USA.”

Montgomery's statistics that led to the city being ranked the 7th-sweatiest in the U.S. (WSFA 12 News)

If you’re curious about Montgomery’s statistics, check out the graphic right above to see how we stack up!

