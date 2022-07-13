MPS making preparations for upcoming school year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools students return to the classroom in less than a month, and the school system is making preparations for the upcoming academic year.

MPS is under new leadership. On Tuesday, Superintendent Melvin Brown sat in on his first regularly scheduled work session and board meeting.

He comes to the school system with 23 years of experience.

Former superintendent Ann Roy Moore said Brown will have some hurdles to overcome. Those include attracting more teachers and bettering school infrastructure.

WSFA 12 News is told he has a plan in place for his first 100 days, with specifics to be announced closer to August.

For children who love STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math, robotics will soon be available to students at every grade level. School board President Clair Weil made the announcement at Tuesday’s board meeting.

The school system shared on social media that it now has all the equipment necessary to provide the course at every school in the district.

For educators, the board was presented with a recommendation to use an electronic payroll system rather than using timecards.

The Kronos system was recommended. It would allow teachers to electronically clock in, eliminating the need for physical timecards to go through central office. With a school system this size, board members believe it could save time and money.

MPS teachers will return for professional development on Aug. 2, while students return to the classroom on Aug. 9.

