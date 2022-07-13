Semi-automatic weapons, drugs seized following Tuskegee shootout, police say

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police say a gunfight broke out in front of them Wednesday. No one was hurt, but some of the weapons used are now in police custody.

Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan said officers were helping someone retrieve property in the 200 block of Yancey Circle when several people in the area began firing semi-automatic handguns and rifles at each other. She said no officers fired their weapons, and only civilians were involved.

No one was hit by any gunfire.

Officers say they recovered an AR-15 with a 30-round magazine, an AR 12-gauge shotgun with a 50-round drum magazine, a Glock 9 mm with a 50-round drum magazine and a Taurus 9 mm with a 30-round extended magazine. Police say they also confiscated approximately two pounds of marijuana from the area.

Jordan said two people were arrested in Wednesday’s incident. She said one, a juvenile, was one of the people firing weapons. She did not know that person’s charges. The other arrest was of 27-year-old Donquez Lewis, who was charged with third-degree criminal mischief. The chief said Lewis was not involved in the shootout.

Jordan said officers recovered two other AR-15-style rifles from two separate incidents over the weekend. She said those weapons were fired in these other incidents, but no one was hurt. The weapons recovered from those incidents are wrapped in red tape in the submitted photo. The chief said arrests were made over the weekend, but she did not have immediate access to their names and charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200, extension 24 for the secret witness line. You may also contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867 or online.

