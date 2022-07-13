Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Who Alabama, Auburn are sending to 2022 SEC Media Days

Who Alabama, Auburn are sending to 2022 SEC Media Days
Who Alabama, Auburn are sending to 2022 SEC Media Days
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Southeastern Conference has announced which players teams will be sending to Atlanta for the 2022 SEC Media Days.

Along with coach Nick Saban, quarterback Bryce Young, linebacker Will Anderson Jr., and safety Jordan Battle will speak to the media on Tuesday, July 19.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin will speak to the media on Thursday, July 21, along with running back Tank Bigsby, linebacker Derick Hall, and tight end John Samuel Shenker.

SEC Media Days will be held at the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Georgia, from July 18 to July 21.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department
Man dead, woman injured in early morning shooting Tuesday
Montgomery police are searching for Christopher Williams.
Montgomery police searching for missing man
The wife of a Greenville police officer has died after an incident over the weekend.
Greenville police: Officer’s wife run over during argument, dies
According to ADOC officials, 34-year-old Johnny Neikia Gary escaped from the Deatsville-based...
Escaped Frank Lee work release inmate recaptured
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White charged with felony murder for the death of Vicky White

Latest News

SEC Logo
SEC announces student-athletes attending 2022 SEC Football Media Days
Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Some University of Alabama football tickets go sale Monday morning
11/6/21 MFB Alabama vs LSU Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by University of Alabama
UA’s Bryce Young named 2021-22 Roy F. Kramer SEC Male Athlete of the Year
The SEC has announced the men’s basketball conference opponents for the 2022-23 season.
2022-23 men’s basketball SEC opponents announced