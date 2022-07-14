ALSDE releases 3rd grade reading results from spring assessment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Alabama State Board of Education has released the results from the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program summative reading subset test.

The test was administered to third graders in the spring, even though school leaders got access to the reading results since May, ALSDE decided to make the results available to the public earlier than previously scheduled.

According to ALSDE, 78% of Alabama third graders are reading on or above grade level, while 22% are not reading on a grade level.

The Alabama Literacy Act, passed in 2019, went into effect this year. It requires that third graders who are not reading on grade level will need to repeat the third grade.

However, ALSDE said that by no means indicates that 22% of third graders would be held back.

There are good cause exemptions that allow students who are reading below grade level to be promoted to the fourth grade. ALSDE said the student would still receive additional support.

A full list of how schools did on the test can be found ALSDE’s website.

